Air quality in capital, adjoining areas  continues to be in ‘very poor’ category

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital was reported to be ‘very poor’ on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reaching 384, as per data from Central Pollution Control Board, under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The AQI scale categorises values as follows: 0-50 (‘good’), 51-100 (‘satisfactory’), 101-200 (‘moderate’), 201-300 (‘poor’), 301-400 (‘very poor’), and 401-500 (‘severe’).

Anand Vihar’s AQI (for PM 2.5) was particularly poor and stood at 384, while Pusa recorded a PM 2.5 level of 313, classifying it as ‘very poor’. At Lodhi Road, the PM 2.5 concentration was at 298, falling under the ‘poor’ category.

At ITO, the PM 2.5 level was measured at 330, categorising it as ‘very poor’. The Air Quality Index at the city’s Mathura Road was classified as ‘poor’, with PM 2.5 at 256 and PM 10 concentration at 334, which was classified as ‘very poor’.

According to SAFAR’s forecast, the air quality in the city is expected to deteriorate further, falling under the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 reaching 329 and the PM 10 concentration at 254, classifying it as ‘poor’ on Tuesday.

In Delhi’s neighboring cities, Noida had an AQI of 324, with a PM 10 concentration of 305, both categorized as ‘very poor’. Meanwhile, Gurugram reported an AQI of 314, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, with a PM 10 concentration of 189, rated as ‘moderate’.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 16.2°C on Monday, which is in line with the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am on Monday was recorded at 85 per cent. On Sunday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that only CNG, electric and BS-VI buses will be allowed in the national capital from November 1.

He said that all the buses in Delhi and CNG but the buses coming from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Rajasthan are diesel, due to which pollution is increasing in Delhi.

