Autopsy indicates Swiss woman was chained, smothered with plastic bag

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The preliminary findings of the post-mortem of the Swiss woman Nina Berger revealed that she died due to asphyxiation. Initial autopsy reports indicate she may have been chained at first and then probably smothered with a plastic bag, official sources privy to the probe said.

The 30-year-old Berger was found dead with her hand and legs tied with a metal chain alongside a school’s wall in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, partially wrapped inside a black plastic bag. For the horrific crime, Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man named Gurpreet, a resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi, who claimed to be a jilted lover of the Swiss national.

“Probably she was first chained and then later smothered with a plastic bag. There were some struggle marks inside the car,” official sources told this newspaper. The autopsy report is yet to be handed over to the police and the aforementioned are only preliminary findings by a team of doctors that conducted the post-mortem.

“We are still waiting for the autopsy report after which we will be able to confirm the actual cause of death,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said. Meanwhile, the accused Gurpreet Singh was produced in court on Monday which ordered to extend his police custody by five days.

“We have been communicating with the Embassy of Switzerland and have managed to get the fingerprint of Ms. Nina Berger through the official channel which was matched against that of the deceased. The match was successful. This pinpoints the identity of the deceased as Ms Nina Berger,” the DCP said. He said that the remains of the deceased woman were handed over to certain individuals authorised by the Swiss Embassy.

