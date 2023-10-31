Blood on Road: Delhi sees 20% rise in road crashes, 1461 killed in a year

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 1461 road accident fatalities in a year, the National capital has recorded 20% more deaths than the previous year, data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways revealed.

According to the annual report on road accidents-2022, Delhi contributed 1.2% of the Country's total number of accidents. It may be noted that more than 4 lakh accidents were reported throughout the country in the year 2022.

As of Delhi, 5652 road accidents were reported, which was 20% more than the previous year's data of 4720.

Accoding to the data, Union Territories presently account for 3 % of the total road accidents in India. Among the UTs, Jammu & Kashmir had recorded the highest number of accidents (6,092) followed by Delhi (5,652) and then Puducherry (1,181).

The death risk for pedestrians hit by car fronts rises rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h). In car-to-car side impacts the fatality risk for car occupants is 85 percent at 65 km/h.

During the year 2022, a total of 1461 people lost their lives in road crashes in Delhi which is nearly 18 per cent when compared to previous year. In 2021, 1239 people were killed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: With 1461 road accident fatalities in a year, the National capital has recorded 20% more deaths than the previous year, data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways revealed. According to the annual report on road accidents-2022, Delhi contributed 1.2% of the Country's total number of accidents. It may be noted that more than 4 lakh accidents were reported throughout the country in the year 2022. As of Delhi, 5652 road accidents were reported, which was 20% more than the previous year's data of 4720.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Accoding to the data, Union Territories presently account for 3 % of the total road accidents in India. Among the UTs, Jammu & Kashmir had recorded the highest number of accidents (6,092) followed by Delhi (5,652) and then Puducherry (1,181). The death risk for pedestrians hit by car fronts rises rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h). In car-to-car side impacts the fatality risk for car occupants is 85 percent at 65 km/h. During the year 2022, a total of 1461 people lost their lives in road crashes in Delhi which is nearly 18 per cent when compared to previous year. In 2021, 1239 people were killed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp