Geo-tagging of all projects now mandatory in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all its departments to geo-tagging the projects and works for which approval is to be sought from the finance department, officials said on Monday.

The move aims to check misuse of funds, corruption, quality of work and timely completion of the projects.

Last month, Delhi L-G VK Saxena directed mandatory geo-tagging of all civil work-related projects of the government departments to curb corruption, cost escalation and delay in their execution.

A memo issued by the Finance department to heads of different government departments stated that they would ensure that the projects or works for which concurrence of the department was sought for the release of funds, loans or advances, were geo-tagged and updated real-time.

The order was issued by the Chief Secretary in September who also doubles up as chief vigilance officer of the Delhi government to check misuse of funds and corruption.

