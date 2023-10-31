Home Cities Delhi

Ghaziabad snatching case accused killed in encounter

In retaliatory fire, one of them was injured while the other managed to flee, he said, adding that the injured was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An accused in the Ghaziabad snatching case, which claimed the life of a 19-year-old girl, was killed in an encounter, police said on Monday. Kirti Singh (19), who was a student of ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad and lived in the college hostel, was going to her home in Hapur in an auto-rickshaw on October 27. She was accompanied by her college mate. Two bike-borne men tried to snatch Kirti’s phone. She fell from the vehicle and hit a road divider. She suffered head injuries and was put on a ventilator. She died late Sunday.

A day after the incident, one of the accused, Balbir, was arrested after an encounter. He had received a bullet injury in his leg. Ghaziabad DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav said the police set up a checkpoint on Sunday night. When the police asked two bike-borne men to stop, they opened fire at the police, injuring a sub-inspector, Yadav said. In retaliatory fire, one of them was injured while the other managed to flee, he said, adding that the injured was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Jitendra.

Student had head injuries

An engineering student was going to her home in Hapur in an auto-rickshaw on Oct 27 when two bike-borne men tried to snatch her phone. She fell from the vehicle and hit a road divider. She died of head injuries

