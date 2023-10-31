Government invites NDMC to join admission process for entry-level classes

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has invited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to participate in the online admission process for the academic session 2024-25 in schools where entry-level admissions are done through the computerised lottery system. The director of education has written to the NDMC director seeking his approval for the same.

The DoE is going to start the process of admission for candidates under EWS/DG & CWSN category at entry level (nursery/preschool, KG/pre-primary, class I) in private unaided recognised schools of NDMC (except minority schools) for the session 2024-25 6. Now, the Director (Education), NDMC is hereby requested to participate in the computerised draw of lots for admissions for 2024-25 and send the proposal to include the NDMC schools for the same, if agreed and the proposal for acceptance may be sent to the DoE,” said the DoE notification.

The director stated, “You are requested to give your consent for participation in the above-said process and submit details in the consolidated list of private unaided recognised schools on government and private land separately by November 15 in hard and soft copy. You are requested to nominate a concerned officer

for a detailed briefing on the matter on November 3.”

To maintain the uniformity in EWS/DG/CWSN category admission process at entry-level classes, it was decided by the competent authority to conduct the online admission process under RTE Act, 2009 for the academic session 2024-25.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has invited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to participate in the online admission process for the academic session 2024-25 in schools where entry-level admissions are done through the computerised lottery system. The director of education has written to the NDMC director seeking his approval for the same. The DoE is going to start the process of admission for candidates under EWS/DG & CWSN category at entry level (nursery/preschool, KG/pre-primary, class I) in private unaided recognised schools of NDMC (except minority schools) for the session 2024-25 6. Now, the Director (Education), NDMC is hereby requested to participate in the computerised draw of lots for admissions for 2024-25 and send the proposal to include the NDMC schools for the same, if agreed and the proposal for acceptance may be sent to the DoE,” said the DoE notification. The director stated, “You are requested to give your consent for participation in the above-said process and submit details in the consolidated list of private unaided recognised schools on government and private land separately by November 15 in hard and soft copy. You are requested to nominate a concerned officer for a detailed briefing on the matter on November 3.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To maintain the uniformity in EWS/DG/CWSN category admission process at entry-level classes, it was decided by the competent authority to conduct the online admission process under RTE Act, 2009 for the academic session 2024-25. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp