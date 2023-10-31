L-G VK Saxena pays visit to three industrial areas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday directed the concerned authorities to complete the civic work by November in the industrial areas which were earmarked for relocation of industries from the non-conforming zone of the city 26 years ago.

“The MCD, DDA and other agencies have been asked to carry out the cleanliness, repair of roads, completion of sewerage work and availability of power in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana industrial areas. It was made clear that strict action would be taken if the deadline of November 15 is not adhered to,” Raj Niwas officials said. The decision was taken following an inspection undertaken by the L-G at identified sites on Monday.

The development came after the L-G held a meeting earlier this month where he reviewed the non-operationalization of the industrial rehabilitation at identified sites of Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), mostly in northwest Delhi.

Saxena recently visited the area and took stock of the situation prevailing in the industrial areas of Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana and was appalled at the state of affairs and absolute lack of basic infrastructure required for industries to start functioning.

Following the meeting, the L-G had directed DSIIDC and other concerned agencies, including MCD & DDA, to make the infrastructure conducive for ease of doing business.“The L-G was visibly displeased that no upgradation work has been undertaken at the Bhorgarh Industrial area of North Delhi for the last 10 years and only a handful of units were functional out of the 3,917 plots carved out in the area,” said an official.

The rehabilitation of industries in these areas was ordered by the Supreme Court in 1996. However, since then, the areas have remained undeveloped and lacking even the basic amenities. It was observed during the inspection that the drains in the industrial areas were choked and not properly maintained. With streetlights yet to be installed, the roads and streets in the area need extensive repair and restoration work.

Recently, the Association of Industry Owners in Bawana drew the L-G’s attention towards several illegal structures that have come up in the area and the building by-laws being violated by certain plot allottees. This, they said, would lead to a disaster in case of fire or other accidents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday directed the concerned authorities to complete the civic work by November in the industrial areas which were earmarked for relocation of industries from the non-conforming zone of the city 26 years ago. “The MCD, DDA and other agencies have been asked to carry out the cleanliness, repair of roads, completion of sewerage work and availability of power in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana industrial areas. It was made clear that strict action would be taken if the deadline of November 15 is not adhered to,” Raj Niwas officials said. The decision was taken following an inspection undertaken by the L-G at identified sites on Monday. The development came after the L-G held a meeting earlier this month where he reviewed the non-operationalization of the industrial rehabilitation at identified sites of Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), mostly in northwest Delhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Saxena recently visited the area and took stock of the situation prevailing in the industrial areas of Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana and was appalled at the state of affairs and absolute lack of basic infrastructure required for industries to start functioning. Following the meeting, the L-G had directed DSIIDC and other concerned agencies, including MCD & DDA, to make the infrastructure conducive for ease of doing business.“The L-G was visibly displeased that no upgradation work has been undertaken at the Bhorgarh Industrial area of North Delhi for the last 10 years and only a handful of units were functional out of the 3,917 plots carved out in the area,” said an official. The rehabilitation of industries in these areas was ordered by the Supreme Court in 1996. However, since then, the areas have remained undeveloped and lacking even the basic amenities. It was observed during the inspection that the drains in the industrial areas were choked and not properly maintained. With streetlights yet to be installed, the roads and streets in the area need extensive repair and restoration work. Recently, the Association of Industry Owners in Bawana drew the L-G’s attention towards several illegal structures that have come up in the area and the building by-laws being violated by certain plot allottees. This, they said, would lead to a disaster in case of fire or other accidents. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp