Home Cities Delhi

Urination on woman on Air India flight: Delhi HC seeks airline's stand on plea by accused

The carrier imposed a four-month flying ban on the accused for allegedly urinating on the 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of the aircraft on November 26.

Published: 31st October 2023 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought Air India's stand on a plea by Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on board a New York-New Delhi flight last year, for supply of certain documents to enable him to prove his innocence.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the airline on Mishra's petition which challenged an appellate committee's order refusing to direct Air India to provide the material sought by him, and granted it time to file a reply.

In March, the high court had directed aviation regulator DGCA to form the appellate committee under the Civil Aviation Requirements for Unruly Passengers to hear Mishra's appeal against the 4-month flying ban slapped on him after the alleged incident.

In his plea, Mishra claimed there are certain documents and correspondence between the pilots, crew and the airline, which would enable him to prove his innocence but the committee has refused to provide the same to him in the order passed on September 15.

According to Mishra, the non-supply of the relevant material was in violation of his fundamental rights as well as the principles of natural justice.

The entire inquiry against the petitioner is vitiated due to the non-supply of the documents which show that he was sleeping on the flight and was not an unruly passenger, the petition said.

The carrier imposed a four-month flying ban on Mishra in January for allegedly urinating on the 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of the aircraft on November 26 last year.

The Delhi Police had registered the FIR against him on January 4 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

He was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and was subsequently sent to judicial custody by a court here.

On January 31, the trial court granted him bail, saying his custody was no longer required for collection of evidence.

The court will hear the matter next on January 19.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India urination Shankar Mishra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp