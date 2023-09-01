7-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Delhi government school

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another such case that has come to the fore, a 7-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and a foreign object was inserted in his private parts by his schoolmates inside the toilet of a government school in east Delhi.

The matter was highlighted by the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal, who said that a woman approached the panel with a complaint, after which it issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the secretary of the Department of Education seeking a report.

According to the DCW, the complainant alleged that some students had been harassing her son ever since he joined the school in May 2023. “She alleged that once a fellow student even threatened her son by placing scissors on his neck. She stated that she reported the matter to the principal, but no action was taken on her complaint,” the DCW said.

The complainant stated that on July 5, some fellow students thrashed her son in the classroom, which included a senior student who entered his class and slapped him. When the boy went to the washroom, some senior students entered the toilet, broke its door, and sexually assaulted him, and even urinated on him, she alleged.

“She alleged that the senior students also inserted some foreign object inside his rectum which led to bleeding,” an excerpt of the notice issued to the Delhi Police by the DCW read. It was also mentioned that some other students made videos and clicked pictures of her son being sexually assaulted. Following the assault, the boy reportedly fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital by the school authorities.

The woman alleged that she was not informed by the school authorities about the incident. She said that she had even submitted a complaint before the Directorate of Education (DoE), but no action had been taken in the matter so far. According to the DCW, the woman lodged a police complaint on July 20 but an FIR was registered only on August 10. The DCW, in the notice sent to the Delhi Police and the DoE, sought a detailed action taken report in the matter and asked the police for the reasons for the delay in the registration of an FIR.

