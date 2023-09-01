Home Cities Delhi

7-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Delhi government school

Needed medical aid after unnatural act committed on him by schoolmates, alleges mother

Published: 01st September 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

sexually assault in school

For representational purposes

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another such case that has come to the fore, a 7-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and a foreign object was inserted in his private parts by his schoolmates inside the toilet of a government school in east Delhi.

The matter was highlighted by the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal, who said that a woman approached the panel with a complaint, after which it issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the secretary of the Department of Education seeking a report. 

According to the DCW, the complainant alleged that some students had been harassing her son ever since he joined the school in May 2023. “She alleged that once a fellow student even threatened her son by placing scissors on his neck. She stated that she reported the matter to the principal, but no action was taken on her complaint,” the DCW said.

The complainant stated that on July 5, some fellow students thrashed her son in the classroom, which included a senior student who entered his class and slapped him. When the boy went to the washroom, some senior students entered the toilet, broke its door, and sexually assaulted him, and even urinated on him, she alleged.

“She alleged that the senior students also inserted some foreign object inside his rectum which led to bleeding,” an excerpt of the notice issued to the Delhi Police by the DCW read. It was also mentioned that some other students made videos and clicked pictures of her son being sexually assaulted. Following the assault, the boy reportedly fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital by the school authorities.

ALSO READ | Two schoolboys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi

The woman alleged that she was not informed by the school authorities about the incident. She said that she had even submitted a complaint before the Directorate of Education (DoE), but no action had been taken in the matter so far. According to the DCW, the woman lodged a police complaint on July 20 but an FIR was registered only on August 10. The DCW, in the notice sent to the Delhi Police and the DoE, sought a detailed action taken report in the matter and asked the police for the reasons for the delay in the registration of an FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swati Maliwal Delhi government school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp