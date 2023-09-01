Delhi High Court relief to two kids suffering from ASD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed two children suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to undergo stem cell therapy for treating the disorder. The family members of the children had approached HC earlier this year with a petition after their treatment was stopped by their doctors on account of a recommendation by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC), which said the use of stem cell therapy amount to professional misconduct.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said there was no law banning the use of stem cell therapy for the ASD and even the NMC was yet to take a final decision on the recommendation. “No fruitful purpose would be served by stopping the treatment that is going on at present and therefore the petitioners are permitted to continue the treatment,” the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, said. Listing the matter for further hearing on October 3, the court also asked the NMC to take a final decision on the recommendation. It, however, clarified the petitioners have to take the risk of the treatment.

Two expert doctors from AIIMS, who were present during the proceedings, told the bench that stem cell therapy is allowed as a mode of treatment only for blood cancer and its use for treating the ASD was currently at an experimental stage. The doctors said more research was required about the use of the therapy for ASD before it is prescribed as a treatment.

One of the petitioners, a doctor herself, submitted stem cell treatment for her daughter should not be stopped as she has shown “great improvement” after taking it. The petitioners argued the recommendation by the EMRB was proving an impediment in the treatment of children who suffer from Global Developmental Delay with Autism, developmental disorders that affect social and cognitive growth.

