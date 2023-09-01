Delhi L-G Saxena ignoring citizens’ safety while taking credit for our govt’s work: AAP

Prangshu Datta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party tried to corner L-G VK Saxena over the alleged poor state of security in the city after a man was shot dead in public view in the Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi on Tuesday night. In a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said,

“Media reports have revealed that on Tuesday night, a 32-year-old senior manager at Amazon named Harpreet Gill and his maternal uncle were surrounded by five people in front of Bhajanpura police station in and was shot at gunpoint blank range, he died on the way to the hospital, while his maternal uncle is fighting a battle for his life at the moment”

Questioning the law and order situation, Kakkar asked, “Why the L-G and the Centre have not been making strict security arrangements for Delhiites the way they are tightening security for foreign guests ahead of the G20 summit.” Criticising the L-G over the alleged shortage of 15,000-odd police personnel in Delhi, she said, “He was supposed to make recruitments for the vacant posts in the police. He has other responsibilities other than taking credit for the Delhi government’s work. Law and order is his responsibility.”

“People of Delhi pay taxes from their hard-earned money and it is the highest taxes compared to other states and in return, they want the government to protect them. Life of the residents of Delhi has no worth as compared to our VIP guests”, said Kakkar.

Addressing the G20 arrangement to welcome foreign guests for the G20 Summit on September 9 she said, “The L-G has converted Delhi into a cantonment to ensure the safety and security of foreign guests.”

“This shows that the Central Government has the ability to improve law and order in Delhi but they are not providing such security to the citizens of Delhi because they do not have the willpower to do so,” she said.

