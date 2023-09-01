G20: Vans with anti-riot equipment to be deployed to deal with protests in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is not just the security angle that the Delhi Police will provide for the forthcoming G20 summit in the national capital but even handling any untoward situation like protests or agitations against delegates of foreign countries was part of the complete full-proof preparedness plan.

Officials told this newspaper that they along with other security agencies studied everything for months regarding the G20 summits from previous years in other countries.

The prestigious G20 summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 while the delegates will begin arriving in the city a day before. The cops are already on their toes and are leaving no stone unturned in providing adequate security arrangements. It was officially learnt that the Delhi cops while researching on the G20 summits held previously in other countries focussed on the severe protests that took place in 2017 in Germany. Over 320 police personnel were injured in the riots.

“Any law and order situation will be dealt with immediately. We have specifically focussed on such organisations that can protest during the summit. A list of such organisations has been prepared and shared with the security agencies and even Delhi Police’s Special units,” officials said. But if there are any unforeseen circumstances or an agitation breaks out, the Delhi Police, during the summit, will deploy Vikrant, which is a logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation. The van has anti-riot equipment such as tear gas shells, batons, and gear for at least 100 policemen.

These Vikrant vans will be deployed at almost all strategic locations like the hotels and Bharat Mandapam where the delegates will be attending the G20 summit. All 23 hotels where foreign delegates are supposed to stay will have snipers on the rooftops while the route from which they will travel, the police have deployed anti-aircraft guns to tackle any attack from the air.

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) viz. the Cyber Cell which functions under the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police -- Special Cell -- and is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cybercrime is keeping a constant eye on all activities on the internet and social media. Any kind of social media posts against the G20 summit are being closely followed.

