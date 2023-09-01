Kids unsafe in govt-run schools, Atishi must resign: BJP secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi on Thursday alleged children in AAP government schools are not safe, and attacked the party over the death of a Class XII girl after she allegedly jumped off the third floor of her school building on August 29.

The student of the SBBM Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the Civil Lines died during treatment at a hospital, police said. BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj alleged that the Kejriwal government was trying to hush up the matter as it did in the case of an alleged incident of sexual assault on two students in a government school in Rohini.

“The AAP government is suppressing the incident of the death of the girl student of its school in Civil Lines that is hardly 500 metres away from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence,” Swaraj charged in a press conference.

No immediate reaction was available from the government or ruling AAP. Apart from the two incidents, Swaraj also referred to 70 students falling ill after consuming a midday meal in Dabri and asked the AAP government to explain why they were taking place in schools run by a government that claims to have revolutionised the education system.

These incidents show the AAP government is “insensitive” towards students and there are no arrangements for counselling and teacher-student communication, she charged. “Such incidents also expose Education Minister Atishi’s claims of running the School Management Committee and newly formed School Student Management Committee to provide counselling,” she said, also questioning the happiness curriculum.

The education minister is responsible for this and she should resign, Swaraj demanded. The media relations head of Delhi BJP Vikram Mittal was also present at the press conference. Recently, a 7-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and a foreign object was inserted in his private parts by his schoolmates inside the toilet of a government school in east Delhi.

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi on Thursday alleged children in AAP government schools are not safe, and attacked the party over the death of a Class XII girl after she allegedly jumped off the third floor of her school building on August 29. The student of the SBBM Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the Civil Lines died during treatment at a hospital, police said. BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj alleged that the Kejriwal government was trying to hush up the matter as it did in the case of an alleged incident of sexual assault on two students in a government school in Rohini. “The AAP government is suppressing the incident of the death of the girl student of its school in Civil Lines that is hardly 500 metres away from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence,” Swaraj charged in a press conference.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); No immediate reaction was available from the government or ruling AAP. Apart from the two incidents, Swaraj also referred to 70 students falling ill after consuming a midday meal in Dabri and asked the AAP government to explain why they were taking place in schools run by a government that claims to have revolutionised the education system. These incidents show the AAP government is “insensitive” towards students and there are no arrangements for counselling and teacher-student communication, she charged. “Such incidents also expose Education Minister Atishi’s claims of running the School Management Committee and newly formed School Student Management Committee to provide counselling,” she said, also questioning the happiness curriculum. The education minister is responsible for this and she should resign, Swaraj demanded. The media relations head of Delhi BJP Vikram Mittal was also present at the press conference. Recently, a 7-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and a foreign object was inserted in his private parts by his schoolmates inside the toilet of a government school in east Delhi.