85-year-old woman raped, lips cut with blade in Delhi's Shukurpur area

NEW DELHI: In a shocking case of sexual assault, an 85-year-old woman was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted by a man in the wee hours of Friday in a slum located in northwest Delhi's Shukurpur area.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, an FIR under section 376 (rape) was registered and a manhunt was launched for the accused man Akash (28) who was later arrested by the police. Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the elderly victim and later issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an action taken report on the matter by September 5.

During the investigation of the case, it was revealed that the accused Akash forcibly entered the shanty of the victim woman in Shukurpur and allegedly raped her.

"The victim woman stated that the accused punched her face, cut her lip with a blade, and tried to strangulate her. The woman is seriously injured and there are injury marks all over her face and private parts as well," Maliwal said.

The DCW chief said that the octagenarian victim was constantly crying and in terrible pain when she met her. “I am shocked to meet the old woman. The man even cut her lip with a blade. How can someone be so cruel? The system has failed to protect the old woman,” Maliwal said.

Demanding strict action against the accused, Maliwal issued a notice to the police and sought the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to provide security to the woman.

The Commission further asked the Delhi Police whether a list of elderly people living alone in their jurisdiction has been maintained by the Police and has asked them to inform the steps that have been taken to protect them.



