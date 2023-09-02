Assets created for summit must be preserved by citizens, says L-G

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday said the ongoing installation of new structures, and renovation efforts in the national capital in view of the G20 Summit has created permanent assets and asked Delhiites to preserve them.

Saxena and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi unveiled the newly installed Yakshini sculptures at Yakshini Chowk and on Ulan Batar Road, and later inaugurated the IAF Park in front of the Air Force Station in Palam, Raj Niwas officials said.

Adorned with sculptures made available by CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives, these three neighbouring locations have been beautified and refurbished with freshly paved roads, sidewalks and plantations.

These are likely to be the first spots in the national capital that the visiting heads of state/heads of governments will see after landing in the country, officials added.

The LG emphasised that such structures, renovations and refurbishing across the city have created permanent assets for Delhi and its people and it was everyone’s responsibility to maintain and preserve them in the years to come.

The Yakshini sculptures installed at the newly christened Yakshini Chowk here have been sculpted by a noted sculptor from Odisha, Dhruba Charan Swain. Those at the Ulan Batar Marg have been sculpted by another sculptor from Odisha, Sudarshan Sahoo.

The LG had travelled to the state of Odisha in June this year to procure these sculptures, with an aim to adorn the national capital with artefacts from all across the country, as well as providing a boost to indigenous artisans and artists, officials said.

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday said the ongoing installation of new structures, and renovation efforts in the national capital in view of the G20 Summit has created permanent assets and asked Delhiites to preserve them. Saxena and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi unveiled the newly installed Yakshini sculptures at Yakshini Chowk and on Ulan Batar Road, and later inaugurated the IAF Park in front of the Air Force Station in Palam, Raj Niwas officials said. Adorned with sculptures made available by CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives, these three neighbouring locations have been beautified and refurbished with freshly paved roads, sidewalks and plantations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These are likely to be the first spots in the national capital that the visiting heads of state/heads of governments will see after landing in the country, officials added. The LG emphasised that such structures, renovations and refurbishing across the city have created permanent assets for Delhi and its people and it was everyone’s responsibility to maintain and preserve them in the years to come. The Yakshini sculptures installed at the newly christened Yakshini Chowk here have been sculpted by a noted sculptor from Odisha, Dhruba Charan Swain. Those at the Ulan Batar Marg have been sculpted by another sculptor from Odisha, Sudarshan Sahoo. The LG had travelled to the state of Odisha in June this year to procure these sculptures, with an aim to adorn the national capital with artefacts from all across the country, as well as providing a boost to indigenous artisans and artists, officials said.