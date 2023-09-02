Delhi HC refuses to extend businessman's interim bail in money laundering case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday refused to extend the interim bail of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on medical grounds in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy ‘scam’, saying repeated extensions set a bad precedent.

The HC orally observed extension of interim bail was becoming an unending process and asked the jail superintendent concerned to take Mahendru into custody on the evening of September 4, when the tenure of his interim bail expires. Mahendru is admitted to a private hospital here following knee surgery. It also directed the medical superintendent of AIIMS to constitute a board of doctors to examine him and file a report giving a definite opinion about his illness.

Mahendru was granted interim bail by the high court for six weeks on June 12 on medical grounds. He was directed to surrender on July 25.

On Friday, Mahendru’s counsel said the accused had got hurt in the knee and that he had undergone surgery at a private hospital here on Thursday. He prayed that Mahendru’s interim bail be extended by three months as it would take him time to recover.

Justice Dinesh Kumar

Sharma said Mahendru may remain admitted in the private hospital and directed the jail superintendent to take his custody on September 4.

During the period of hospitalisation, his wife and children have been allowed to meet him. He has also been allowed to have home-cooked food. The high court, however, made it clear that his family members would not be permitted to carry mobile phones during the meetings and so would Mahendru.

The prosecution has accused Mahendru of being one of the major beneficiaries of the violations in the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit but also given a wholesale licence along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives in violation of the norms.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday refused to extend the interim bail of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on medical grounds in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy ‘scam’, saying repeated extensions set a bad precedent. The HC orally observed extension of interim bail was becoming an unending process and asked the jail superintendent concerned to take Mahendru into custody on the evening of September 4, when the tenure of his interim bail expires. Mahendru is admitted to a private hospital here following knee surgery. It also directed the medical superintendent of AIIMS to constitute a board of doctors to examine him and file a report giving a definite opinion about his illness. Mahendru was granted interim bail by the high court for six weeks on June 12 on medical grounds. He was directed to surrender on July 25.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Friday, Mahendru’s counsel said the accused had got hurt in the knee and that he had undergone surgery at a private hospital here on Thursday. He prayed that Mahendru’s interim bail be extended by three months as it would take him time to recover. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said Mahendru may remain admitted in the private hospital and directed the jail superintendent to take his custody on September 4. During the period of hospitalisation, his wife and children have been allowed to meet him. He has also been allowed to have home-cooked food. The high court, however, made it clear that his family members would not be permitted to carry mobile phones during the meetings and so would Mahendru. The prosecution has accused Mahendru of being one of the major beneficiaries of the violations in the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit but also given a wholesale licence along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives in violation of the norms.