Home Cities Delhi

DUSU polls: Cell formed to check property defacement

The election would be held on September 22, 2023, between 8:30 AM and 1 PM for day classes and 3 PM and 7:30 PM for evening classes.

Published: 02nd September 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The DUSU elections are being held after a hiatus of three years due to Covid-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Delhi University Students Elections (DUSU) scheduled to be held after three weeks, the varsity on Friday constituted a special committee for surveying and preventing defacement of public property, especially around the campus area, and around various colleges across Delhi. The committee was constituted during the DU’s advisory committee meeting held on Friday.

The committee will consist of four teams and will work jointly with the proctor’s office and the DUSU 2023 Election Committee on a daily basis till the completion of the election process.

The meeting was chaired by Professor Prakash Singh, director of the south campus, and was attended by the proctor, chief election officer, principals of the colleges and the professors who are the members of the committee.

The candidates of all the student groups have been advised to adhere to the various rules relating to the election, such as the code of conduct; the constitution of DUSU; decisions of the Supreme Court of India regarding the Students’ Union Election in ‘University of Kerala vs Council, Principals’ Colleges, Kerala &Ors (Lyngdoh Committee Recommendation); Delhi High Court order dated May 29, 2019; the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and NGT Order, which are all available on the DU website.

Their non-compliance will invite legal action, including the arrest of the violators and debarment of the candidate from the election.

The colleges were also advised to enhance their security arrangements, especially during the night time and, if necessary, contact the area DCP or SHO.

The election would be held on September 22, 2023, between 8:30 AM and 1 PM for day classes and 3 PM and 7:30 PM for evening classes. The date, time and venue for the counting of dates is yet to be announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi UniversityDUSU Delhi University Students Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp