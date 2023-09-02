DUSU polls: Cell formed to check property defacement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi University Students Elections (DUSU) scheduled to be held after three weeks, the varsity on Friday constituted a special committee for surveying and preventing defacement of public property, especially around the campus area, and around various colleges across Delhi. The committee was constituted during the DU’s advisory committee meeting held on Friday.

The committee will consist of four teams and will work jointly with the proctor’s office and the DUSU 2023 Election Committee on a daily basis till the completion of the election process.

The meeting was chaired by Professor Prakash Singh, director of the south campus, and was attended by the proctor, chief election officer, principals of the colleges and the professors who are the members of the committee.

The candidates of all the student groups have been advised to adhere to the various rules relating to the election, such as the code of conduct; the constitution of DUSU; decisions of the Supreme Court of India regarding the Students’ Union Election in ‘University of Kerala vs Council, Principals’ Colleges, Kerala &Ors (Lyngdoh Committee Recommendation); Delhi High Court order dated May 29, 2019; the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and NGT Order, which are all available on the DU website.

Their non-compliance will invite legal action, including the arrest of the violators and debarment of the candidate from the election.

The colleges were also advised to enhance their security arrangements, especially during the night time and, if necessary, contact the area DCP or SHO.

The election would be held on September 22, 2023, between 8:30 AM and 1 PM for day classes and 3 PM and 7:30 PM for evening classes. The date, time and venue for the counting of dates is yet to be announced.

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi University Students Elections (DUSU) scheduled to be held after three weeks, the varsity on Friday constituted a special committee for surveying and preventing defacement of public property, especially around the campus area, and around various colleges across Delhi. The committee was constituted during the DU’s advisory committee meeting held on Friday. The committee will consist of four teams and will work jointly with the proctor’s office and the DUSU 2023 Election Committee on a daily basis till the completion of the election process. The meeting was chaired by Professor Prakash Singh, director of the south campus, and was attended by the proctor, chief election officer, principals of the colleges and the professors who are the members of the committee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The candidates of all the student groups have been advised to adhere to the various rules relating to the election, such as the code of conduct; the constitution of DUSU; decisions of the Supreme Court of India regarding the Students’ Union Election in ‘University of Kerala vs Council, Principals’ Colleges, Kerala &Ors (Lyngdoh Committee Recommendation); Delhi High Court order dated May 29, 2019; the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and NGT Order, which are all available on the DU website. Their non-compliance will invite legal action, including the arrest of the violators and debarment of the candidate from the election. The colleges were also advised to enhance their security arrangements, especially during the night time and, if necessary, contact the area DCP or SHO. The election would be held on September 22, 2023, between 8:30 AM and 1 PM for day classes and 3 PM and 7:30 PM for evening classes. The date, time and venue for the counting of dates is yet to be announced.