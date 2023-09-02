Exoskeleton device to help stroke victims ready for trials 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi on Friday unveiled a human-computer interface hand-exoskeleton device named RoboExo SMARTTM, a revolutionary solution for the paralysing effects of a life-altering affliction, stroke. The robotic exoskeleton device for upper limb rehabilitation was developed by Prof (Dr) Amit Mehndiratta and Dr Neha Singh along with a team in the Centre of Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi, to alleviate the paralyzing effects of strokes.

As per the officials at the IIT, the exoskeleton synchronizes wrist and finger joint movements, significantly enhancing daily functions and minimizing muscle rigidity. Its muscle activity-controlled interface, adaptable settings, and real-time performance feedback promise a journey toward swifter recovery.

This trailblazing device addresses size and cost concerns plaguing conventional robotic solutions. Portable, lightweight, and cost-effective, it opens doors for widespread accessibility, especially in resource-restricted regions.

The exoskeleton RoboExo SMARTTM will now go through clinical trial studies for international acceptability in collaboration with Proxmed Pty Ltd, an Australian entity committed to driving healthcare innovations with the support of global expert Prof Mark Parsons, Department of Medicine and Neurology, Liverpool Hospital, University of New South Wales, the IIT said. This collaboration has been made possible through the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, an industry-academia interface at IIT Delhi.

“The collaboration with Proxmed Pty. Ltd. Australia heralds an exciting chapter. The exoskeleton’s journey to Australian shores for clinical trials marks a pivotal step towards global recognition and efficacy validation. Together, both entities will propel stroke rehabilitation into an era of unparalleled possibilities”, said Prof (Dr.) Amit Mehndiratta, CBME, IIT Delhi.

The device has undergone various stages of evaluation and is currently in its pivotal stage of national clinical validation under the leadership of Dr MV Padma Srivastava, head of neurology and chief of CN Center at AIIMS, IIT Delhi.

