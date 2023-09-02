G20: Delhi all set to welcome world leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region is all set to welcome the twenty top heads of state and government for the G20 summit meeting in New Delhi from September 8-10. The Union government has made elaborate security, traffic and accommodation arrangements for the smooth conduct of the meeting. All offices of Central and Delhi government organisations, undertakings, corporations, boards, statutory bodies, educational institutions, etc, located in the National Capital Territory will remain closed on the three days of the meeting. The government has also decided to close down all private offices and educational institutions. Banks, financial institutions, shops, and commercial and business establishments situated within the New Delhi police district shall remain closed from September 8-10. Delhi Police has enforced Section 144 of the CrPC in areas around New Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. The order prohibits any kind of unlawful marches, blocking of roads, processions, agitations, rallies or public meetings during the period. It also prohibits making any kind of inciteful speech. A tight security net has been thrown around nearly two dozen five-star hotels in Delhi and Gurugram, where the visiting heads of state and government would stay during the summit meeting. US President Joe Biden would be staying at the ITC Maurya, the Chinese and Brazilian leaders would stay at the Taj Mahal Hotel at Chanakyapuri, the Russians at the Oberoi Delhi, Australians and Indonesians at The Imperial, New Delhi, the UAE president at Taj Man Singh, Canadians and the Japanese at The Lalit, South Africans and Italians at Hyatt Regency, the French at The Claridges, Saudi Arabians at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, the Turks, Singaporeans and the Spaniards at hotels at Aerocity near the airport. The traffic restrictions and diversions in Delhi and Gurugram will start from September 7. The Delhi traffic police have drawn up a detailed plan to ensure the smooth movement of G20 dignitaries as well as the local people. Vehicular movement around the Delhi airport and railway stations will be restricted. People taking trains from the New Delhi railway station will be allowed to use only the entrance from the Paharganj side.