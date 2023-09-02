Home Cities Delhi

Police commandos conduct helicopter slithering exercise

During the session, newly recruited Constables and Sub Inspectors successfully executed slithering from heights of 7 and 10 meters.

Published: 02nd September 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 09:04 AM

Trainee commandos during the helicopter slithering session held on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A helicopter slithering training exercise was conducted by the Commandoes of the Delhi Police on Friday as part of its preparedness for the forthcoming G20 Summit in the capital.

According to a senior police official, the new trainee commandos of Delhi Police demonstrated their proficiency in helicopter slithering exercises at the Delhi Police Academy, Jharoda Kalan.

Slithering from a helicopter is an exceptionally perilous procedure, posing significant risks not only to the pilot but also to the individuals descending from the airborne helicopter, due to the powerful rotor-generated wind gusts.

During the session, newly recruited Constables and sub-inspectors successfully executed slithering from heights of 7 and 10 meters.

Officials said that this operation is significantly more challenging and hazardous compared to conventional rappelling from buildings or trees. “However, it plays a critical role as a swift and vital operation executed by highly-trained personnel to reach the ground level or a designated point during terrorist attacks or emergencies,” the official told this newspaper.

