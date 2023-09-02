SC judge recuses himself from Jain’s bail plea hearing

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge PK Mishra on Friday recused from considering former Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s petition seeking bail in the sensational money laundering case. The case pertained to laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to the jailed minister. The money belonged to the five companies.

Directing for listing the plea before another bench, Justices AS Bopanna and PK Mishra extended Jain’s interim medical bail till September 12.

“The Registry is directed to obtain orders from CJI to place it before a bench of which one of us [Justice PK Mishra] is not a part. Order to be obtained and listed on September 12. Interim order to continue till the next date,” the bench said in its order.

The court was dealing with Jain’s plea challenging Delhi HC's April 6 order of refusing to grant him bail noting that it did not find any illegality in the rejection of his bail pleas by the trial court on November 17, 2022. Noting that Jain is an influential person and has the potential to tamper with the evidence, as indicated by his conduct during custody, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had said, “In order to grant bail, there has to be substantial probable cause for first believing that the accused is not guilty of the offence.”

Jain who has been in custody since 2022 was granted interim medical bail by the Supreme Court on May 26 till July 11. His interim bail was extended on July 10, July 24 and August 25. Jain through his counsel Senior Advocate AM Singhvi had earlier told the court that he was undergoing rehabilitation after a crucial spinal operation and sought an extension of interim bail.

