Three armed robbers arrested in Faridabad after brief encounter, cop injured

By Express News Service

FARIDABAD: Three armed robbers were arrested here after a brief encounter late last night, police said on Friday. The trio and a head constable sustained bullet injuries during the encounter that took place in Sector 78 of Greater Faridabad, they said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at the BPTP police station, the police said. The arrested persons were part of a gang of six members who had come here from Uttar Pradesh’s Modinagar to commit robbery, they said.

SI Surender was on patrol along with six other cops in a police vehicle in the Sector 78 area around 9:30 PM on Thursday when the team spotted a van parked at a deserted place and three men standing outside the vehicle, police said.

When the police team approached the trio and started questioning them, one of them raised an alarm, hearing that three other persons inside the van fled away in the vehicle while those outside opened fire on the police, they said.

They fired several rounds on the police team in which head constable Sumit was hit by a bullet in his stomach. The police team fired in retaliation and all three persons were shot in their legs and arrested, they added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Deepak, Aakash and Monty, residents of Tigda village in Modinagar, the police said, adding that three country-made pistols and eight cartridges were recovered from their possession.

A senior police officer said that the accused had come to Faridabad to carry out a robbery, but were arrested before it. Police teams are conducting raids to nab their absconding accomplices, the officer added.

