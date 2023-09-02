Won’t tolerate child abuse: Delhi government to HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Criminal proceedings have been initiated against a “cleaner” at a Delhi school accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, the Delhi High Court was informed on Friday.

The Delhi government counsel told a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma that an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT. The investigation is underway and a charge sheet will be filed soon, the lawyer told the court.

A three-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a school in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Enclave, police said on August 3. The court was hearing a PIL it had initiated on its own following the incident.

Delhi government lawyer Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted there was a need to establish a permanent child safety monitoring committee to ensure the standards set by the authorities are duly implemented by schools.

“They must go to all schools in the city and ensure the check-list is complied. A permanent child safety monitoring committee should be constituted...This incident should not happen,” he submitted.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, asked Tripathi to suggest names of officials and independent persons who could be appointed to the committee while mooting the idea of having one retired judge as part of the panel.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), in its status report, said the school was in violation of the safety guidelines and a show cause notice has been issued to it, DoE added. The status report stated that to ensure the safety of students CCTV cameras have been installed in government schools.

On August 8, the high court had taken automatic cognisance of the incident of alleged sexual assault of the minor school girl and directed that a public interest litigation be registered on that basis. On August 1, at 11:46 AM, a PCR call was received at PS Hauz Khas regarding child abuse at a school near Chirag Delhi flyover in Panchsheel Enclave, a police officer had said.

The police visited the school and met the minor and her aunt. The victim alleged that she was sexually abused by a cleaner -- Arjun Kumar (33) -- who works at the school. She had told her mother that Arjun used to ogle at her when she went to the washroom and sexually assaulted her. The accused, a resident of Old Gautam Budh Nagar, was arrested and sent to judicial custody. The matter will be heard next on September 21.

NEW DELHI: Criminal proceedings have been initiated against a “cleaner” at a Delhi school accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, the Delhi High Court was informed on Friday. The Delhi government counsel told a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma that an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT. The investigation is underway and a charge sheet will be filed soon, the lawyer told the court. A three-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a school in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Enclave, police said on August 3. The court was hearing a PIL it had initiated on its own following the incident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Delhi government lawyer Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted there was a need to establish a permanent child safety monitoring committee to ensure the standards set by the authorities are duly implemented by schools. “They must go to all schools in the city and ensure the check-list is complied. A permanent child safety monitoring committee should be constituted...This incident should not happen,” he submitted. The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, asked Tripathi to suggest names of officials and independent persons who could be appointed to the committee while mooting the idea of having one retired judge as part of the panel. The Directorate of Education (DoE), in its status report, said the school was in violation of the safety guidelines and a show cause notice has been issued to it, DoE added. The status report stated that to ensure the safety of students CCTV cameras have been installed in government schools. On August 8, the high court had taken automatic cognisance of the incident of alleged sexual assault of the minor school girl and directed that a public interest litigation be registered on that basis. On August 1, at 11:46 AM, a PCR call was received at PS Hauz Khas regarding child abuse at a school near Chirag Delhi flyover in Panchsheel Enclave, a police officer had said. The police visited the school and met the minor and her aunt. The victim alleged that she was sexually abused by a cleaner -- Arjun Kumar (33) -- who works at the school. She had told her mother that Arjun used to ogle at her when she went to the washroom and sexually assaulted her. The accused, a resident of Old Gautam Budh Nagar, was arrested and sent to judicial custody. The matter will be heard next on September 21.