Delhi school games, paralympics due in October

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sports Branch of the Directorate of Education, Delhi, is all set to conduct the Delhi State School Games, along with Para-sports activities for children with disabilities, for school session 2023-24, in October. The games are scheduled for the third week of October 2023 and will be conducted for three age categories, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 for both boys and girls.

The inauguration of the tournament is set to be held at Chhattarsal Stadium, Model Town. All zonal SPEs/Conveners/Secretaries have been requested to prepare the students for the march-past. A shield will be awarded to the zone showcasing the best march-past in both groups, boys and girls. Zonal flags will be provided by the Sports Branch.

The circular issued by the education department states that all zonal sports tournaments should be completed by 30 September 2023 and the results must be submitted to the office of the undersigned by October 5, 2023. “It should be ensured that if an entry is submitted, the team must participate in the tournament,” the circular reads.

Besides, the zonal SPIs/Convener/Secretaries have been asked to make sure that their zones participate in all the disciplines and that the zonal sports tournaments should be started at the earliest without waiting for funds to ensure their timely completion.

The education department has also assured that the funds allocated to different zones/schools for this purpose will be provided in due course.

While participating in any discipline of Delhi State School games, featuring 32 different games and Para-sports activities, constituting nine games for children with disabilities (CwDs), players should bring an identity card duly signed by the respective school principal. No contestant will be allowed to participate without a proper identity card All the zonal heads have been requested to send a detailed entry in each discipline containing the names of the participants, photograph, father’s name, date of birth, class and identity number, which should be duly sanctioned by Convener Secretaries. No team will be allowed to participate without proper entry, duly signed by the concerned authorities. Any entry without a photograph of the student will not be accepted. The form has been released and can be downloaded from the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi state school games and Para-sports activities for children with disabilities will be played in the format stipulated by the School Games Federation of India. Participants in the Under-14 category should be born on or after 1.1.2010. Under-17 participants should be born on or after 1.1.2007, and Under 19 participants should be born on or after 1.1.2005. Chess, badminton (indoor), table tennis, discus throw, and wheelchair race are among the games for the CwDs children.

NEW DELHI: The Sports Branch of the Directorate of Education, Delhi, is all set to conduct the Delhi State School Games, along with Para-sports activities for children with disabilities, for school session 2023-24, in October. The games are scheduled for the third week of October 2023 and will be conducted for three age categories, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 for both boys and girls. The inauguration of the tournament is set to be held at Chhattarsal Stadium, Model Town. All zonal SPEs/Conveners/Secretaries have been requested to prepare the students for the march-past. A shield will be awarded to the zone showcasing the best march-past in both groups, boys and girls. Zonal flags will be provided by the Sports Branch. The circular issued by the education department states that all zonal sports tournaments should be completed by 30 September 2023 and the results must be submitted to the office of the undersigned by October 5, 2023. “It should be ensured that if an entry is submitted, the team must participate in the tournament,” the circular reads.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, the zonal SPIs/Convener/Secretaries have been asked to make sure that their zones participate in all the disciplines and that the zonal sports tournaments should be started at the earliest without waiting for funds to ensure their timely completion. The education department has also assured that the funds allocated to different zones/schools for this purpose will be provided in due course. While participating in any discipline of Delhi State School games, featuring 32 different games and Para-sports activities, constituting nine games for children with disabilities (CwDs), players should bring an identity card duly signed by the respective school principal. No contestant will be allowed to participate without a proper identity card All the zonal heads have been requested to send a detailed entry in each discipline containing the names of the participants, photograph, father’s name, date of birth, class and identity number, which should be duly sanctioned by Convener Secretaries. No team will be allowed to participate without proper entry, duly signed by the concerned authorities. Any entry without a photograph of the student will not be accepted. The form has been released and can be downloaded from the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi. Meanwhile, the Delhi state school games and Para-sports activities for children with disabilities will be played in the format stipulated by the School Games Federation of India. Participants in the Under-14 category should be born on or after 1.1.2010. Under-17 participants should be born on or after 1.1.2007, and Under 19 participants should be born on or after 1.1.2005. Chess, badminton (indoor), table tennis, discus throw, and wheelchair race are among the games for the CwDs children.