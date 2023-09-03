Girl sexually assaulted by seniors in school bus in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a senior student inside a school bus in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused has been apprehended. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Rohini deputy commissioner of police, seeking information about the action taken in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the minor girl on a private school bus.

Police on Wednesday got information regarding the incident of molestation of a minor girl. “The father of the victim, in his written complaint, alleged that his daughter had been molested in the school bus by a boy,” an officer said.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim of certain offences) of the IPC and 10/21 of the POCSO Act has been registered.

In the notice dated September 1, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, along with reasons for the delay in registering the FIR.

DCW has asked if the accused in the case was arrested or apprehended and whether any FIR was registered against the chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal and school authorities under the POCSO Act for allegedly not reporting the matter and revealing the identity of the child. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, in a post on X, said, “The girl’s mother told us that the school was pressuring her to withdraw the complaint”

NEW DELHI: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a senior student inside a school bus in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the accused has been apprehended. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Rohini deputy commissioner of police, seeking information about the action taken in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the minor girl on a private school bus. Police on Wednesday got information regarding the incident of molestation of a minor girl. “The father of the victim, in his written complaint, alleged that his daughter had been molested in the school bus by a boy,” an officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim of certain offences) of the IPC and 10/21 of the POCSO Act has been registered. In the notice dated September 1, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, along with reasons for the delay in registering the FIR. DCW has asked if the accused in the case was arrested or apprehended and whether any FIR was registered against the chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal and school authorities under the POCSO Act for allegedly not reporting the matter and revealing the identity of the child. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, in a post on X, said, “The girl’s mother told us that the school was pressuring her to withdraw the complaint”