Was never called for G20 meet: PWD Minister Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PWD Minister Atishi Saturday hit back at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s allegation that AAP ministers attended just one G20 preparatory meet, and said “Had he involved us in the preparations, we would have definitely done better”.

The minister also said the AAP dispensation asked for Rs 927 crore from the Centre for the G20 Summit meeting preparations but did not get a single penny. However, she insisted now is not the time for a credit war. “This is not the time to say this is their work or this is our work. It is a matter of pride for the country that we are hosting the Summit. I feel that if we work together, it will be good for the country,” Atishi said in an interview.

With the G20 Summit just days away, a political slugfest has erupted in Delhi with the BJP claiming the work has been done by the Centre, and the AAP rebutting it.

“The Centre has not given us a single penny for G20. We had asked for Rs 927 crore but we did not get anything. We didn’t make an issue out of it thinking it would reflect poorly on our country. The BJP and the LG are saying they have done everything. This shows their arrogance,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, L G VK Saxena told PTI in an interview that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended one G20 meeting and after that, no AAP minister came. “I believe we should work together. But I have no grudges,” he said.

Atishi countered the statement saying, “It is very surprising he is saying this. As the PWD minister, I was never called for any meeting or inspection. He didn’t call the mayor during meetings or inspection of MCD areas.

“Had he called, I would have definitely gone. They would tell us about meetings and we would give them the permission. I was never invited to any meeting or inspection. We have made all our effort. Our officers have been on the job,” she said. Asked if there was a lack of coordination, she said, “Had he involved us in the preparations we would have definitely done better. I could not have gone for the meetings or inspection uninvited. We always wanted coordination.”

Reacting to the controversy over the installation of a ‘Shivling ’-shaped fountain, she said they were installed in an area that comes under the Delhi cantonment Board which is under the Centre.

“All the money was spent by NHAI and supervised by the LG. Your road, your money your work but if something goes wrong, it is PWD’s fault. When he committed a mistake by getting the fountains installed and hurting the religious sentiments of people, he could have just gone and apologised saying it was not intentional.

