Home Cities Delhi

Bhau gang member held from Mundka

The accused has been identified as Vicky alias Sonu (28), a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak who was previously involved in five criminal cases. 

Published: 04th September 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An alleged member of the infamous Bhau gang who was wanted in a murder case in Haryana was arrested from west Delhi’s Mundka, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Vicky alias Sonu (28), a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, they said, adding that he was previously involved in five criminal cases. 

One .32-bore pistol with five live cartridges was recovered from him at the time of his apprehension, police said. On August 29, Vicky was apprehended near Mundka-Rani Kheda road. In his instance, one mobile phone was recovered from Rohtak which was being used for communication with Sahil and Bhau, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. 

In 2017, Vicky, along with his two other associates, had robbed the villagers’ pensions from a postman. In this case, he remained in jail for nine months, police said. He remained involved in other cases, including murder and attempt to murder. His family has an old rivalry with Sunny’s family. In 2021, Bhau fired at Sunny over some dispute, but Sunny escaped, Dhaliwal said. To get revenge, Sunny and his associate killed Bhau’s cousin, Rohit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderarrestBhau gang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp