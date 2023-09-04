Bhau gang member held from Mundka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An alleged member of the infamous Bhau gang who was wanted in a murder case in Haryana was arrested from west Delhi’s Mundka, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Vicky alias Sonu (28), a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, they said, adding that he was previously involved in five criminal cases.

One .32-bore pistol with five live cartridges was recovered from him at the time of his apprehension, police said. On August 29, Vicky was apprehended near Mundka-Rani Kheda road. In his instance, one mobile phone was recovered from Rohtak which was being used for communication with Sahil and Bhau, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

In 2017, Vicky, along with his two other associates, had robbed the villagers’ pensions from a postman. In this case, he remained in jail for nine months, police said. He remained involved in other cases, including murder and attempt to murder. His family has an old rivalry with Sunny’s family. In 2021, Bhau fired at Sunny over some dispute, but Sunny escaped, Dhaliwal said. To get revenge, Sunny and his associate killed Bhau’s cousin, Rohit.

