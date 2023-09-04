Delhi CM says good medical treatment more important than simultaneous elections 

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking potshots at the BJP over the ‘one nation one election’ proposal, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said ‘one nation one education’ is the need and farmers and labourers should get the same quality of education availed by the rich.

Addressing a gathering in Bhiwani (Haryana), the AAP national convener also pitched for ‘one nation one treatment’ for quality medical treatment irrespective of class status. “Instead of one nation one election, one nation one education should be implemented so that the children of workers and farmers get the education the children of the rich people like Ambani and Adani receive,” Kejriwal said.

The BJP-led central government on Saturday announced a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, to examine and make recommendations for simultaneous polls. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal alleged Modi went to Greece to get a contract for “his friend”. “The PM is working 18 hours a day not for the country, but for one individual,” he alleged.

Modi met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on August 25. According to the AAP over 4,000 volunteers took oath during the event. “If these many have turned for the oath-taking ceremony, imagine the masses that will turn for rallies. In such a short period, people from the nooks and corners of Haryana, from villages to cities, are connecting with the AAP at their own expense.

This indicates that people are fed up with other political parties, and the government in power. People want change in Haryana, they see how drastically Delhi and Punjab have changed for good,” Kejriwal said.

According to the chief minister, 525 Mohalla Clinics have been set up in Delhi.

Pay civil defence volunteers, Atishi tells official

Revenue Minister Atishi pulled up officials over non-payment of salaries to civil defence volunteers for the past several months. Taking cognizance of the department’s failure to pay volunteers, Atishi has asked the Principal Secretary (Revenue) to release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers within seven days. Atishi has emphasized the need for immediate coordination with the Finance Department to expedite the process of disbursing salaries.

