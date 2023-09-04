Home Cities Delhi

EMU train derails near main venue, rail traffic hit

In anticipation of the upcoming three-day G20 Summit scheduled for September 9, the Northern Railway has provided a list of more than 300 trains that will experience service disruptions.

Restoration work is underway after a coach of a local EMU train derailed near Bhairon Marg, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi-bound local EMU train derailed on Sunday near Pragati Maidan, the venue of the G20 Summit, a senior official said. “One coach of a local EMU train has derailed near Bhairon Marg. Railway staff members have arrived at the spot for repair work,” a senior police officer said.

The fifth coach of the Palwal-New Delhi EMU (electric multiple unit) train derailed at 9.47 AM, the official said, adding that no passengers were injured. “The train was not crowded. All passengers have been evacuated to safety,” he said. The train derailed between Nizamuddin and Tilak Bridge on the main line, the official said.

A senior police officer said, “No injury has been reported. No public person was present at the spot. Railway staff members have arrived for repairs.”      The Northern Railway has released a list of more than 300 trains whose services will be impacted due to the G20 Summit, to be held on September 9-10. 

According to the Northern Railway, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 changed and routes of six diverted.  A total of 70 trains, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin and the Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani have been given additional stoppages to minimise inconvenience.

