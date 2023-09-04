Full dress rehearsal held by police for G20 summit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Sunday held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital, officials said. The police advised commuters to follow real-time traffic updates on the ‘G-20 Virtual Help Desk’ for route suggestions for commuting from/to the airport, railway stations, or bus terminals. The first rehearsal was held from 8 to 9 AM, the second between 9.30 and 10 AM; and the last will be held from 12:30 to 4 PM, police said.

On Sunday, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypas, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Gol Methi, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

The traffic police has warned that commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions, and advised them to plan their journeys in advance so that they could avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said. The commuters have been advised to use metro services during the rehearsal.

Similarly, rehearsals were held on Saturday as well. The commuters could take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida Link Road, Pusta Road, Yudhistir Setu, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila for the north-south corridor.

NDMC launches 24X7 Control Room

The NDMC has launched NDMC’s 24X7 G20 Control Room at its Disaster Management Centre located at Humayun Road. This will boost its disaster management capabilities and support the upcoming G20 Summit. Praising the efforts of chairman Amit Yadav, secretary Dr Ankita Chakravarty and other council members for their dedicated supervision and monitoring of all G20 Summit preparations, vice chairman of NDMC Upadhyay expressed his gratitude to the NDMC.

