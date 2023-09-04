Home Cities Delhi

Government apathetic to farmers’ suffering, says Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva said that the villages were being maintained poorly, with no construction being undertaken of new schools, colleges, hospitals and public transport infrastructure.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday alleged that the farmers’ community in the national capital wasn’t getting any benefits under Central schemes for them. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that this week he met a large delegation of farmers inhabiting rural belts of the city and after talking to them, he understood that they were facing five issues. 

These included getting house tax notices, problems in getting mutation done, policy amendments to speed up the work of land pooling, grant of farming state status and lack of development in the villages.

Sachdeva said that it is regrettable that house tax notices have been being slapped on people living in Delhi’s rural belt for last the 6 months.

“Perhaps the Aam Aadmi Party wants to punish Delhi’s rural population for electing more councillors of BJP in the 2017 and 2022 MCD elections. Development minister Kailash Gahlot, despite hailing from a village background, is not resolving the mutation issue,” he said. 

He said that the villages were being maintained poorly, with no construction being undertaken of new schools, colleges, hospitals and public transport infrastructure. Lack of drinking water is also a big problem in the villages, especially in the villages of South West and West Delhi, he said. Sachdeva said that to flag these issues, the party has formed a Sangarsh Committee, which will be headed by a senior MCD leader.

