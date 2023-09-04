Regal Flair

Manu Vipin By

Express News Service

For almost 30 years, the iconic Jodhpuri breeches by Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur have been a consistent symbol of high-end fashion. Numerous fashion brands have tried to duplicate these traditional breeches, but invariably, they fall short. The reason? The unique Lachakani method they use.

The Lachakani is a patented technique that enhances the fit for individual clients as per their leg size. This minor yet vital detail distinguishes Rathore’s breeches from others, signifying the brand’s dedication to artisanal quality, tradition, and distinctiveness.

The brand’s latest collection of breeches, inspired by an 800-year legacy, is tailored for the upcoming festive season and caters to all ages. The designer talks to us about the revamped festive collection and what makes it unique.

Tell us about the revamped collection of breeches.

Each season, the Raghavendra Rathore brand dedicates itself to innovating heritage styles that define our identity. A particular focus has been on the evolution of breeches, transforming them from a traditional garment into a mainstream wardrobe essential.

Through careful engineering, we have redesigned the breeches to offer the comfort of regular pants while retaining their distinctive silhouette. This unique blend of classic form and contemporary functionality is the hallmark of our new collection. These redesigned breeches transcend conventional styling, offering a fresh and youthful appeal that speaks to a wide array of fashion enthusiasts. The introduction of these redesigned breeches into our collection is more than just a stylistic choice; it’s a reflection of our belief in the timelessness of tradition and our ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing fashion landscape.

Why did you decide to add more to the existing collection of breeches?

At the Raghavendra Rathore brand, breeches hold a foundational place, often paired with styles like Bandhgalas and Achkans to create a distinct look that resonates with bespoke elegance. Drawing inspiration from the current casual trend dominating international runways, we are driven to explore fresh and inventive ways to rework the classic breeches silhouette. Our goal is to infuse this traditional garment with renewed vitality utilising diverse fabrics and inventive techniques. The reimagined breeches collection is anticipated to be a choice not only for our Bollywood clientele but also for discerning customers around the world.

What characterises the design of the revamped breeches?

The breeches as a silhouette has been dissected, studied and detailed out by the brand over the years. Therefore, it seems only natural to have a hands-on understanding of the core product and effortlessly transition it into a diverse range of silhouette variations that cover a more youthful sporty audience while also offering a wide range of semi-formal and formal silhouette varieties that would enhance one’s personal style making each silhouette a statement piece. The collection includes slim-cut, textured breeches inspired by the grunge rockstar look and custom graphic print cargo-style breeches in ‘tonal-noir’ hues. Thoughtful pleating details provide structure and the necessary volume for comfort and ease.

What are the colours featured in this collection?

A diverse colour palette has been incorporated using a mix of dip-dyed printed textures, dark jewel and neutral tones to a crisp white colour tone.

Any favourite piece from this collection?

The custom-printed Ikat patterned breeches are dip-dyed and offer a fresh take on the product with pocket detailing.

The poise of nobility

Actor-musician Moses Koul, with his effortless charm, has become the epitome of contemporary style that celebrates the grandeur of Indian tradition. Wearing pieces from the latest collection, Moses brings back the regalia of the 1920s, enchanting spectators with the poise of nobility. “Every piece of clothing tells a story, and within this collection of breeches, the tales of eras gone by are woven together, offering a glimpse into the evolution of men’s fashion and the artistry of craftsmanship,” says Koul

