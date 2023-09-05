Centre bore all expenses to prepare for G20: Lekhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday claimed the AAP government did nothing for Delhi’s development in its nine-year rule and it was the Centre that bore almost all the expenses for G20 Summit preparations in the city. The BJP and the AAP have been sparring over funding for the city’s G20 makeover. Delhi PWD minister Atishi on Saturday alleged that the Centre did not give a penny for G20 preparations although Rs 927 crore was sought.

An estimated expenditure of over Rs 4,000 crore was divided among different agencies, including the Delhi Police, PWD, MCD, DDA, and NHAI that were associated with the preparations, said Lekhi, who along with L-G V K Saxena inaugurated sculptures at an NDMC park in Chanakyapuri.

“The Delhi minister has made a statement that Rs 927 crore was demanded from the Centre by the Delhi government. I want to ask why did they need to demand Rs 927 crore given that PWD alone has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore,” Lekhi said.

