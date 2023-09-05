Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court summons Kejriwal's wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

The BJP leader has alleged in his complaint that the chief minister's wife has violated the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Published: 05th September 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal (File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has summoned Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly violating the law by getting herself enrolled in the voters list of two assembly constituencies.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur summoned Sunita Kejriwal as an accused on November 18 on an application moved by BJP leader Harish Khurana.

The BJP leader has alleged in his complaint that the chief minister's wife has violated the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

"After considering the testimony of complainant and other witnesses, this Court is of the considered opinion that prima facie case is made out against accused person namely Sunita Kejriwal, W/o Arvind Kejriwal, for the alleged commission of the offences punishable under section 31 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950. Hence, the accused be summoned accordingly," the judge said in an order passed on August 29.

The offence attracts a maximum punishment of imprisonment for two years.

Khurana claimed Sunita Kejriwal was registered as a voter on the electoral rolls of Sahibabad assembly constituency (parliamentary constituency Ghaziabad), UP, and also Chandni Chowk assembly constituency in Delhi, which was in violation of Section 17 (no person to be registered in more than one constituency) of the RP Act.

He claimed she was liable to be punished for the offences under Section 31 of the Act which deals with making false declarations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunita Kejriwal arvind kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp