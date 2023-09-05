Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC bars all kinds of construction activity inside Central Ridge

Considered the lungs of the national capital, the ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi and is a rocky and forested area.

Published: 05th September 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed that no construction activity, including building a boundary wall around Malcha Mahal, shall be carried out in the central ridge forest area in the national capital. Taking note of a news report about the construction of a boundary wall around the Tughlaq-era monument beside toilets, Justice Jasmeet Singh said there cannot be concretisation of the central ridge.

The judge sought a detailed affidavit on the issue from the Delhi government and ordered, “For the time being, it is directed that there shall be no construction at the central ridge including but not restricted to the boundary wall, grille work and toilets.”     

Considered the lungs of the national capital, the ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi and is a rocky and forested area. Lawyers Gautam Narayan and Aditya N Prasad, who were appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in a contempt case involving issues of tree plantation and green cover, informed Justice Singh about the news report in relation to the proposed construction of a boundary wall around the monument in the central ridge.

Delhi government counsel said Malcha Mahal is a protected monument that is not under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and hence there was a proposal to build a wall around it.

Noting that the central ridge is a protected area, which is not only a source of fresh air but also acts as a barrier against the loo, the strong, dusty, hot and dry summer wind coming from Rajasthan, the court said while protecting the monument was important, it cannot be done in the manner proposed.

“The issue needs consideration. As of today, I am of the view that there can be concretisation of the central ridge. The protection of monument is no doubt important but not by a 25 m boundary wall or construction of toilets,” the court said. On August 28, the court had said that ridge areas in Delhi were the ‘lungs’ of the national capital.

It had expressed concern over the presence of 63 structures inside the 864-hectare central ridge and made it clear that those constructions that do not have any protection from coercive action ‘have to go’.

It had earlier also expressed displeasure over the construction of a concrete road in the central ridge area and asked the city authorities to take corrective measures or face contempt. The matter will be heard next on October 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp