DU to provide electronic voting machines for students’ union poll

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election will be held on electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the DUSU panel and on paper ballots for the college students’ unions, according to a notice issued by the DU’s chief election officer on Monday.

“This is to inform Principals/Directors/Heads of all colleges/institutes/departments affiliated with DUSU that EVMs would be provided only for DUSU 2023 elections. The college students’ election will be held by paper ballots that have to be procured, printed and managed entirely by the college itself,” the notice said.

The election to the students’ body of Delhi University is slated to be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The DUSU election was last held in 2019.

The DUSU election could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented its conduct in 2022.

According to the DU, September 12 is the last date for submitting nomination papers, scrutiny of the nomination papers and publication of the list of the nominated candidates. September 13 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates.

The day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and the evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

The date for counting of votes will be announced later, the circular said.DUSU is the main representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Besides, each college has its own students’ union, the elections of which are held annually.

