History of Indian democracy to be showcased at G20 summit venue

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The history of democracy in India, showcasing 7,000 years of democratic ethos starting from Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation to 2019, will be exhibited through 26 interactive LED panels with audible content in 16 languages at a mega exposition titled ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’ proposed to be held at the Bharat Mandapam for delegates at the G20 leaders summit.

The gallery will be adorned with a replica sculpture of the dancing girl from the Sindhu-Saraswati Civilisation. The height of the original sculpture, made of bronze and dating to 2500 BCE, which was recovered during excavation at Mohenjo-daro, is 10.5 cm but the replica is five feet high and weighs 120 kg. The exhibition is part of the culture corridor being created at the meeting venue to exhibit the diverse traditions of participating member countries.

“Since time immemorial, Indian administration has been democratic in nature. Not only were there republics, but even kingship did not grant absolute power to the kings. People’s participation in the kingship was also common. The history of India’s democratic character is displayed through 26 interactive panels,” said an official.

Besides Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation, the other topics of the panels are the Vedic era, Ramayana, Mahabharat, Jaina Dharma, Bauddha Dharma, Kautilya & Arthashastra, Khalimpur Copperplate inscriptions, Akbar, Chhatrapati Shivaji, local self-governance, Constitution of India, and elections in modern India.

The reception has a huge edge-to-edge full LED wall panel on which videos of India’s glorious history, cultural heritage and rich diversity will be played. “The sculpture of the Dancing Girl has been a matter of pride for every Indian for various cultural and archival reasons,” an official said.

NEW DELHI: The history of democracy in India, showcasing 7,000 years of democratic ethos starting from Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation to 2019, will be exhibited through 26 interactive LED panels with audible content in 16 languages at a mega exposition titled ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’ proposed to be held at the Bharat Mandapam for delegates at the G20 leaders summit. The gallery will be adorned with a replica sculpture of the dancing girl from the Sindhu-Saraswati Civilisation. The height of the original sculpture, made of bronze and dating to 2500 BCE, which was recovered during excavation at Mohenjo-daro, is 10.5 cm but the replica is five feet high and weighs 120 kg. The exhibition is part of the culture corridor being created at the meeting venue to exhibit the diverse traditions of participating member countries. “Since time immemorial, Indian administration has been democratic in nature. Not only were there republics, but even kingship did not grant absolute power to the kings. People’s participation in the kingship was also common. The history of India’s democratic character is displayed through 26 interactive panels,” said an official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation, the other topics of the panels are the Vedic era, Ramayana, Mahabharat, Jaina Dharma, Bauddha Dharma, Kautilya & Arthashastra, Khalimpur Copperplate inscriptions, Akbar, Chhatrapati Shivaji, local self-governance, Constitution of India, and elections in modern India. The reception has a huge edge-to-edge full LED wall panel on which videos of India’s glorious history, cultural heritage and rich diversity will be played. “The sculpture of the Dancing Girl has been a matter of pride for every Indian for various cultural and archival reasons,” an official said.