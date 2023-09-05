Home Cities Delhi

NDMC’s waste-to-art park unveiled in Chanakyapuri

They said the park will be open for visitors on the eve of the G20 summit.

Published: 05th September 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Monday opened a Waste to Art Park at Kautilya Marg in Chanakyapuri where sculptures made from scrap metal salvaged from construction sites and automobile waste dumps have been displayed, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said sculptures depicting birds from G20 countries have been showcased at the waste-to-art park and that efforts have been made by the NDMC to make Delhi “shine”.

The NDMC, in collaboration with the Lalit Kala Academy, has installed 22 sculptures made from scrap metal of animals and birds of the G20 member countries in recognition of their participation in the summit of the bloc in Delhi on September 9-10, the officials said.

They said the park will be open for visitors on the eve of the G20 summit. The project is also a part of the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (3Rs)  initiative.

