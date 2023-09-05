Home Cities Delhi

Prez unveils Gandhi Vatika at Rajghat, pays tributes to Father of the Nation

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan vice-chairman Vijay Goel were present at the programme.

President Droupadi Murmu with Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti vice chairman Vijay Goel at unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and inauguration of ‘Gandhi Vatika’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She also inaugurated a Gandhi Vatika where statues of Mahatma Gandhi in different poses have been installed.

At the event, the president said Mahatma Gandhi is an invaluable gift for the world community and his values and ideals gave a new direction to the world.

“From South Africa’s former president Nelson Mandela to Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. to US’ former president Barack Obama accepted that Mahatma Gandhi’s path of non-violence is the path of global development,” she said addressing a gathering.

Murmu said that Mahatma Gandhi’s statues at Gandhi Vatika will inspire the visitors, especially the children. Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan vice-chairman Vijay Goel were present at the programme.

G20 leaders’ visit

The foreign dignitaries arriving at New Delhi for the G20 Summit on September 9-10 are slated to visit Raj Ghat and pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

