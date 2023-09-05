Rs 3 lakh gone! A parcel, terror links and a woman falls into cyber snare in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cybercrime thrives on how well fraudsters are able to convince their targets and with each passing day, cybercriminals are adopting new ways to commit the crime.

In a recent cheating case, a woman, a philanthropist by profession, was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 3 lakh just in a period of five hours. Such cyber crimes have become a daily routine, but, in this particular case, the modus operandi adopted by the criminals seemed more professional.

Anjali (name changed), a resident of Dwarka, received a call from an unknown number around 11 a.m. on July 25. "Hi, your parcel is set to be returned. To know more press 1," an automated message was played by the fraudsters which Anjali had followed.

"I usually order things from e-Commerce websites so I thought it was genuine and pressed number 1. The moment I pressed the digit, a person connected on the call and mentioned that the parcel sent in my name contained illegal items like multiple passports, drugs, and clothes," the FIR registered by the police, exclusively accessed by this newspaper, read.

Moreover, the woman was told that the names mentioned in the parcel were linked to "terror outfits." She was then politely asked to get a complaint registered with the Mumbai Police as soon as possible, to which even agreed and within moments the call was yet again transferred to another person.

Now, the second person on the call introduced himself as an official working with the premier probe agency — the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "He told me that since the parcel is received in my name and there are many bank accounts that were used for money laundering, I could be considered as a suspect in the crime," the FIR, lodged in the cheating case, read.

What surprised the woman was that the alleged caller even mentioned her Aadhaar details. The woman had recently visited Mumbai and stayed at hotels, probably from where her Adhaar details were linked.

The call was then again transferred and this time, the alleged caller introduced himself as 'DCP of CBI'. What finally convinced the victim woman was the background sounds while she was talking to the alleged 'DCP of CBI'. The woman heard a wireless transmitter sound which seemed genuine and some officers talking with each other, which made it even more promising that the call was not fake.

The alleged caller then threatened Anjali to cooperate in the investigation 'over a Skype call', or else she would be arrested. "I became terrified and over the Skype call, I was asked to switch on the camera but they kept their camera off," the FIR read.

The woman was then asked to pay money through UPI after which she made multiple transactions to the tune of Rs 3 lakh, only to find out later that she was defrauded by some 'intelligent fraudsters.'

