Home Cities Delhi

Capital move: Delhi CM, L-G share dais, flag off 400 e-buses ahead of G20

The goal is to have over 8,000 electric buses by 2025, Kejriwal said. There will be more than 10,000 buses in the city, out of which 80% or 8,280 buses will be electric.

Published: 06th September 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal , VK Saxena

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena flagging off 400 electric buses on Tuesday.

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday flagged off 400 electric buses in an attempt to strengthen public transport ahead of the G-20 Summit. Of the 7,135 buses, 800 electric buses are running in Delhi, the highest in the country, the Delhi government said.

The goal is to have over 8,000 electric buses by 2025, Kejriwal said. There will be more than 10,000 buses in the city, out of which 80% or 8,280 buses will be electric. Delhi will be known across the world for its adoption of electric buses, he said.

He said these buses are a part of the subsidy scheme covering 921 buses. The Centre has provided a subsidy of `417 crore for electric buses, while the Delhi government will spend `3,674 crore. At present, there are 800 electric buses running on the streets, which is the highest in the country.

Terming the occasion a day of celebration for the people of the city, he said, “Around 400 new E-buses have been added to the fleet of the DTC. Before this, 400 E-buses were in operation for the people of the city. With these air-conditioned E-buses, the city now has the largest fleet of electric buses.” 

“By the end of 2023, we are positive of having 1,900 electric buses. With 1,900 such mass transport vehicles, Delhi would be counted among the few cities in the world to have the most electric buses. We will soon be able to reduce CO2 emissions by 1.07 lakh tonnes every year,” said Kejriwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal VK Saxena 400 electric buses G-20 Summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp