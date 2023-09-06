Home Cities Delhi

Congress in Delhi to mark 1st anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress unit in Delhi will organise rallies in all districts of the national capital on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party leader and former MLA Mukesh Sharma said on the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the rallies will be taken out in all the districts at 5 pm and every leader of the Delhi Congress will participate in those.

“Though people would be celebrating the Janmashtami festival on September 7, there is tremendous enthusiasm among the Congress workers and the general public for the Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary rallies,” Sharma said.

He said that Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has held meetings with the party workers on the preparations for the rallies and advised the party’s district unit chiefs to ensure maximum participation of Congress workers from the grass-root level upwards.

“The Delhi Congress has decided not to organise a rally within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi District Police, but rallies will be taken out in other parts of New Delhi district,” Sharma said.

