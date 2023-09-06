 Delhi L-G returns file on circle rates of agriculture land

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has returned a file containing the AAP-led Delhi government’s proposal to hike the circle rates of the agricultural land in the city. The L-G’s office is learnt to have pointed out that the proposed revised rates were mooted six years ago and several villages have been urbanized since then.

The Delhi Raj Niwas has also reportedly stated that the proposal to hike the rates remains “silent” on the rationale and the manner through which the villages were classified under the green belt for the differentiated rates.

“The proposed rates are based on the report dated 15.04.2017 of a Working Group constituted for capturing rates of agricultural land and since 2017, a number of villages have been urbanised. It appears this has resulted in the overlapping of some villages in the categories of urbanised and green belt villages in respect of south-west district,” the file notification read.

Delhi government sources called the move ‘anti-farmer’ and said that the circle rates were last revised 15 years ago. “From 2008 until now, the circle rate for agricultural land in Delhi has remained at only `53 lakh per acre. Because of this, when farmers wanted to sell their land, they did not get the appropriate price for it. Having a lower circle rate for agricultural land not only affects farmers but also the Delhi government.

When farmers receive less compensation for their land, they are reluctant to give their land for government projects. This often leads to lengthy legal disputes that delay development projects,” a government official said. “The L-G has previously halted several initiatives in the interest of the public, including sending government school teachers to Finland for training and offering free yoga classes,” he said.

