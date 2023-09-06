Jamia University suspends teacher for violating conduct rules

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University has suspended a Jamia Middle School Physical Education Teacher for alleged fundraising from students and financial misappropriation. The teacher, Haris ul Haq, was allegedly raising funds from the students of the school for earthquake-affected people of Turkey without approval/prior permission of the competent authority in violation of the CCS conduct rules.

A police complaint dated July 31, 2023, was filed against Haris ul Haq by the University at the Jamia Nagar Police Station for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation. In the complaint, it was alleged that Haris ul Haq siphoned off Rs 1.40 lakh in the garb of collecting money by misrepresenting for affected people of Turkey Earthquake.

It was also alleged that the money was collected by deceiving the students under a false pretext and the entire money had been siphoned off for personal gains. The matter was placed before the Executive Council of the university in its meeting held on August 4. The executive council has resolved that disciplinary action may be initiated against Haris ul Haq as per the rules. The EC also asked the University to take appropriate action for recovery of money/funds and pursue criminal complaints as per provisions of law.

