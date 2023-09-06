Paramilitary forces join cops to beef up security for G20 Summit in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the G20 Summit only a few days away, the Delhi Police has intensified its presence on the city roads. Senior officials said that the vehicles entering or passing through the area of Controlled Zone - 1 were randomly stopped and frisked in the intervening night of September 4-5.

The police placed barricades near India Gate to regulate the traffic movement. Paramilitary force personnel also thoroughly checked the vehicles. “These measures are all part of our multi-pronged strategy to keep the city safe during the summit days from any kind of anti-social elements,” the senior officer said.

‘Carry ticket on way to airport’

People travelling outside Delhi via flight may face a little inconvenience as during the summit international dignitaries would be travelling to and fro the national capital. The traffic police have advised people to use the Delhi Metro if they have a flight to catch from Delhi Airport. However, if one needs to use a private vehicle, they are advised to leave early.

“Traffic could be briefly restricted at some stretches due to the VVIP movement. Therefore, people are advised to leave before time to reach the airport,” the official said. Moreover, they will also have to show their air tickets as and when demanded by the police during security checks.

Anti-drone systems

Many agencies have been told to tackle any kind of air-borne threat. Senior officials said that the NSG, BSF and CRPG are handling the anti-drone systems that have been installed atop different hotels in Delhi and Gurugram where the dignitaries would stay.

They said that apart from hotel rooftops, the anti-drone system will be stationed at several strategic locations to prevent any kind of air strike. “With snipers atop all the buildings, the area will be completely secured,” said the official.

