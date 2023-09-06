Home Cities Delhi

Two Delhi women teachers among 50 national awardees

Education Minister Atishi conferred the MCD Teachers Award to 99 school teachers and principals.

Published: 06th September 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher

For representational purpose

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two female teachers from the national capital have made it to the list of 50 finalists of the prestigious Global Teachers’ Award. Ritika Anand, vice principal of a private school named- St. Marks Senior Secondary Public School, Paschim Vihar and Aarti Qanungo- teacher at the SKV Laxmi Nagar School were awarded by the President on Tuesday on Teachers’ Day.

Embarking on a journey as a passionate change maker in the field of education in 2001, Arti Qanungo, 44-year-old weaved a vibrant tapestry of innovative learning approaches starting from an MCD school. It was in 2010 when she was promoted to a PGT English teacher.

Speaking to this newspaper, Qanungo said, “I have tried to go beyond the books. My purpose has been to educate a child not only through books but through practical life skills which are more important.” Her active involvement in initiatives like PM eVidya, the creation of emagazine ‘EGALITARIAN’, and Mission Buniyaad to strengthen FLN skills and the innovative pedagogy of storytelling, garnered recognition and appreciation from esteemed institutions including UNESCO. Qaunungo also represented India at the Global Education Skills Forum held in Dubai in 2019.

According to the jury’s commendations, “Her constant effort to help every child get access to education is a testimony of her dedication and deep involvement in students’ holistic development.” Meanwhile, another awardee- Ritika Anand (44) also boasts of 22 years of experience in teaching administration, and management of school activities at St Mark’s School New Delhi. Alumni of Hansraj College Delhi University, Ritika Anand strived to build a creative, innovative, safe and healthy environmental school.

She is known for her collaborations with special education teachers and guidance counsellors to help in implementing special education, mental health and counselling programmes. She has contributed to Kishore Manch, NCERT PM e-vidya, DIKSHA portal, SWAYAMPRABHA, and NIOS Mukt Vidya Vani as a subject expert in Physics.

She has also created infographics, scripts, toy games, storyboards etc. for children. She has used Storytelling and Toy-based Pedagogy and Art Integration in teaching Physics. She was awarded the CBSE award for excellence in school teaching and leadership in 2021 and the Delhi State Teachers Award in 2022 as well.  She said, “I had applied for this award last year as well but the jury must have got someone more deserving nevertheless, it is a great achievement to receive this award which recognises our efforts throughout our life.”

99 MCD teachers felicitated

Education Minister Atishi conferred the MCD Teachers Award to 99 school teachers and principals. Teachers and principals from MCD schools across various wards of Delhi attended the event. She motivated the teachers to drive the education revolution in MCD schools. Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal were also present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Two Delhi women teachers Global Teachers’ Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp