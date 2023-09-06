Two Delhi women teachers among 50 national awardees

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two female teachers from the national capital have made it to the list of 50 finalists of the prestigious Global Teachers’ Award. Ritika Anand, vice principal of a private school named- St. Marks Senior Secondary Public School, Paschim Vihar and Aarti Qanungo- teacher at the SKV Laxmi Nagar School were awarded by the President on Tuesday on Teachers’ Day.

Embarking on a journey as a passionate change maker in the field of education in 2001, Arti Qanungo, 44-year-old weaved a vibrant tapestry of innovative learning approaches starting from an MCD school. It was in 2010 when she was promoted to a PGT English teacher.

Speaking to this newspaper, Qanungo said, “I have tried to go beyond the books. My purpose has been to educate a child not only through books but through practical life skills which are more important.” Her active involvement in initiatives like PM eVidya, the creation of emagazine ‘EGALITARIAN’, and Mission Buniyaad to strengthen FLN skills and the innovative pedagogy of storytelling, garnered recognition and appreciation from esteemed institutions including UNESCO. Qaunungo also represented India at the Global Education Skills Forum held in Dubai in 2019.

According to the jury’s commendations, “Her constant effort to help every child get access to education is a testimony of her dedication and deep involvement in students’ holistic development.” Meanwhile, another awardee- Ritika Anand (44) also boasts of 22 years of experience in teaching administration, and management of school activities at St Mark’s School New Delhi. Alumni of Hansraj College Delhi University, Ritika Anand strived to build a creative, innovative, safe and healthy environmental school.

She is known for her collaborations with special education teachers and guidance counsellors to help in implementing special education, mental health and counselling programmes. She has contributed to Kishore Manch, NCERT PM e-vidya, DIKSHA portal, SWAYAMPRABHA, and NIOS Mukt Vidya Vani as a subject expert in Physics.

She has also created infographics, scripts, toy games, storyboards etc. for children. She has used Storytelling and Toy-based Pedagogy and Art Integration in teaching Physics. She was awarded the CBSE award for excellence in school teaching and leadership in 2021 and the Delhi State Teachers Award in 2022 as well. She said, “I had applied for this award last year as well but the jury must have got someone more deserving nevertheless, it is a great achievement to receive this award which recognises our efforts throughout our life.”

99 MCD teachers felicitated

In the Teacher's Day celebration, we honored all the teachers who have made outstanding contributions to the field of education. Their dedication and hard work inspire us all, and we are forever indebted to their invaluable contributions. Teachers are the most vital force in… pic.twitter.com/ZR4D2UGy5U — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 5, 2023

Education Minister Atishi conferred the MCD Teachers Award to 99 school teachers and principals. Teachers and principals from MCD schools across various wards of Delhi attended the event. She motivated the teachers to drive the education revolution in MCD schools. Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal were also present.

