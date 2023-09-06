Vivek Vihar residents in Delhi upset at rising cases of dog bites

Shruti Kamalia By

Vivek Vihar, a sub-district in East Delhi, is mostly a residential colony. It is separated into two phases, Phase 1 and 2, with three sub-divisional blocks; from Block A to C. At the moment, four RWAs are operating for each block.

The area is filled with parks and lush greenery, providing tranquil and comfortable lodging for locals. However, it faces challenges of encroachment, sanitation, garbage segregation, maintenance of parks and open gyms, and inadequate staffing.

The office bearers of the local RWA are of the view that these issues must be resolved systematically and on a priority basis to improve the quality of life of the residents.

“The colony is well-lit. However, it faces basic issues like sanitation and garbage collection. Due to the high number of street dogs, residents, especially young children, sometimes feel insecure and frightened. There have been a few cases of dog biting, which is a matter of grave concern. The necessary measures must be taken to deal with the issue, without hurting the animals. I believe there’s always room for improvement,” said Sachin Jain, general secretary of RWA, Vivek Vihar, Phase 1 Block C.

Vice President Sunil Gupta said, “Our block lies close to the famous Hanuman Balaji Mandir, as a result of which we often have an influx of beggars nearby. The locality also gets too crowded due to the heavy traffic stemming from the followers. It affects the residents and disrupts their lives. Surveillance should be stronger in such times. Apart from this, garbage segregation needs to be taken care of. People should be educated and made aware of the benefits of the right disposal mechanism.”

The MCD takes regular measures to check sanitation, cleanliness, and encroachment activities, said Arun

Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, MCD. “We conduct special drives also. Though our area does not have any route for the G20 Summit, we have made all efforts to ensure beautification and cleanliness.”

‘Apathy of officials coming in way of solution to issues’

In an interview with Shruti Kamalia, RWA president Deepak Bansal highlighted various issues concerning the locality. Though efforts have been made to address them, the apathetic attitude of the concerned officials was coming in the way, he said.

Excerpts:

What are the main issues troubling your locality?

The colony faces huge problems related to sanitation; the inner colony drains are not de-silted, leading to waterlogging during the monsoon. The MCD does not have sufficient staff to maintain colony parks. RWA is advised to take care of colony parks with little support from agencies. Inner colony roads are not maintained properly by the MCD. It claims that sufficient funds are not provided by the Delhi government. Also, encroachment by street vendors on the colony’s main roads leads to traffic jams.

What measures are taken to ensure proper garbage collection? Is garbage segregated while being disposed of?

A. The MCD’s garbage collection system in the colony is quite remarkable. It collects garbage from door to door. Currently, we do not have garbage segregation in the colony, but we are planning to educate residents regarding the same so that garbage can be segregated from the houses.

What are the protocols undertaken to ensure the safety of the residents? Are there cameras in blind spots?

The RWA has appointed sufficient guards to undertake security at the colony entrances. Outside vendors are allowed only for a limited, fixed time in the colony. With the support of the Delhi government, a sufficient number of CCTVs are installed at all spots and at major intersections inside the colony..

