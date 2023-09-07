Defamation case against Rajasthan Chief Minister to be heard on September 14

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court in the city will hear a criminal defamation complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 14.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal posted the matter for hearing after noting that Gehlot, who appeared before the court through video conference, has received all the documents demanded by him in relation to the case.

“It is informed on behalf of the complainant that the documents, in their entirety, have already been sent through e-mail, including coloured copies. Counsel for the accused has acknowledged the receipt of the e-mail. It is also acknowledged that the certified copies have also been received through the Copying Agency (of court). Since the documents are now complete, let the matter be put for arguments on notice/further proceedings on September 14, 2023," the judge said.

During the proceedings, the complainant also appeared through video conference. The court had on August 7 summoned Gehlot following a complaint by Shekhawat alleging that the accused, Gehlot, on different occasions, had taken to the media in order to maliciously defame the complainant by way of false statements, particularly stating that the allegations against the complainant in Sanjivani scam have been proved.

The scam is related to thousands of investors allegedly duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

NEW DELHI: A court in the city will hear a criminal defamation complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 14. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal posted the matter for hearing after noting that Gehlot, who appeared before the court through video conference, has received all the documents demanded by him in relation to the case. “It is informed on behalf of the complainant that the documents, in their entirety, have already been sent through e-mail, including coloured copies. Counsel for the accused has acknowledged the receipt of the e-mail. It is also acknowledged that the certified copies have also been received through the Copying Agency (of court). Since the documents are now complete, let the matter be put for arguments on notice/further proceedings on September 14, 2023," the judge said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the proceedings, the complainant also appeared through video conference. The court had on August 7 summoned Gehlot following a complaint by Shekhawat alleging that the accused, Gehlot, on different occasions, had taken to the media in order to maliciously defame the complainant by way of false statements, particularly stating that the allegations against the complainant in Sanjivani scam have been proved. The scam is related to thousands of investors allegedly duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.