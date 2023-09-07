DUSU poll: National Students’ Union of India morale high after notching win in Panjab University

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After its candidate won the president’s seat in the students’ council election at Panjab University, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is preparing to contest the forthcoming DUSU polls scheduled to be held on September 22.

Though the outfit last won the presidential post in the DUSU elections five years ago, its leaders are confident of staging a major victory in DU this year. Kunal Sehrawat, NSUI leader at DU, said, “We are hopeful of emerging victorious in the DUSU election. We were confident of doing well and the Panjab University results have further boosted our confidence.”

“We are working on strong points including hostels for all, ensuring security, better infrastructure, free metro passes, a railway reservation centre, discrimination-free University, free Wi-Fi etc,” he added.

After 2012, the NSUI won the DUSU’s president’s post in 2017.

The ABVP has been dominating the Delhi University elections for the past few years in a straight contest with the NSUI. In 2016, the ABVP won three posts while the NSUI was able to win the post of joint secretary. In 2018, NSUI again won only one seat, that of secretary. In 2019 as well, NSUI won the same seat.

NEW DELHI: After its candidate won the president’s seat in the students’ council election at Panjab University, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is preparing to contest the forthcoming DUSU polls scheduled to be held on September 22. Though the outfit last won the presidential post in the DUSU elections five years ago, its leaders are confident of staging a major victory in DU this year. Kunal Sehrawat, NSUI leader at DU, said, “We are hopeful of emerging victorious in the DUSU election. We were confident of doing well and the Panjab University results have further boosted our confidence.” “We are working on strong points including hostels for all, ensuring security, better infrastructure, free metro passes, a railway reservation centre, discrimination-free University, free Wi-Fi etc,” he added. After 2012, the NSUI won the DUSU’s president’s post in 2017.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ABVP has been dominating the Delhi University elections for the past few years in a straight contest with the NSUI. In 2016, the ABVP won three posts while the NSUI was able to win the post of joint secretary. In 2018, NSUI again won only one seat, that of secretary. In 2019 as well, NSUI won the same seat.