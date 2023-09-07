G20: Metro services to start from 4 am in Delhi; special counters set

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday. The move to start metro services early is to facilitate movement of people, and police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, and traffic arrangements for the summit, it said.

The Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 a.m. and after 6 a.m., they will run as per the normal timetable.

It also clarified that all metro stations will remain open for the public during these three days, except the Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/de-boarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations. Parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 a.m. on September 8 till noon on September 11, the DMRC said. On August 23, the Delhi Police issued a notice that no parking will be available at the metro stations on the said dates.

However, it was later withdrawn. It said, “Parking at all metro stations will continue to remain available as

usual except three Metro stations namely, Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed from 4 am of September 8, 2023, till 12 pm of September 11, 2023.” The officials added that special G20 counters have been set up at select metro stations across its network that will issue its

“Tourist Smart Cards” from September 4 to 13, for delegates and tourists visiting the city, officials said.

The tourists can take unlimited trips across the Delhi Metro network using these cards which are available in two categories — of one-day and three-day validity, officials said. However, they won’t be valid along the Airport Express Line (AEL).

Metro to be lifeline

Delhi Metro services will start from 4 a.m. from terminal stations on all lines on September 8, 9 and 10

Trains will run with a frequency of

30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and according to normal timetable after that

Flag marches, enhanced patrolling and picket checking are among the measures taken by Delhi Police to maintain law and order in the city

Five government hospitals have been put on ‘high alert’

Delhi govt has ordered the closure of all schools from September 7 to September 10 but asked Education Department employees to remain in the city to meet any need for manpower during the event

Multiple security agencies, 19 markswomen, and special commissioner of police-rank officers as venue commanders are part of the “foolproof” security arrangements put in place by the Delhi Police for the G20 Summit in the city

Delhi Police is also being assisted by the Indian Air Force and specialised central agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and some of the central armed police forces (CAPF)

